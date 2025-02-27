Tariffs: Trade Surplus vs. Deficit?

Are Tariffs A Good Idea Or Not?

* It depends on economic conditions.

* If your economy is in a trade surplus: bad idea.

* If your economy is in a trade deficit: good idea.

* This is The Art Of The Deal at global scale.

* President Trump uses tariffs as calculated, leveraged gambits and negotiating tools — not just economic/foreign policies.





The full segment is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room (27 February 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6puhx2-tariff-the-ccp-rickards-and-antoni-react-to-president-trumps-geoeconomic-an.html