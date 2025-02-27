Tariffs: Trade Surplus vs. Deficit?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Tariffs A Good Idea Or Not?
* It depends on economic conditions.
* If your economy is in a trade surplus: bad idea.
* If your economy is in a trade deficit: good idea.
* This is The Art Of The Deal at global scale.
* President Trump uses tariffs as calculated, leveraged gambits and negotiating tools — not just economic/foreign policies.
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room (27 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6puhx2-tariff-the-ccp-rickards-and-antoni-react-to-president-trumps-geoeconomic-an.html