Drink Along w #beerandgear 137: Modelo Brewing Mango Chile Chelada 3.25/5*

Running 3.5 for the ABV, The IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is best guessed as 28.
With the 500+ mgs of salt and the 20+ gms of carbs this is basically the fast food version of beer.
Not particularly good nor good for you. If you like them once in a while wont kill you.
Be well my friends
Salud!
E.
