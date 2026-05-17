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🚨Israel: Massive fire breaks out at Israeli Tzofim military base in Negev desert
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨Massive fire breaks out at Israeli Tzofim military base in Negev desert

Tzofim base is one of the IDF’s largest ground training bases in the Negev desert.

Adding:

Qatar’s economy devastated for years by US aggression in the Gulf

Even if the war the US wages against Iran were to end immediately, the damage sustained by Qatar during this conflict is not so easily fixed, laments the NYT:

♦️ Disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has effectively shut down Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, which contributed about 60% of the country’s revenue

♦️ Attacks against Qatari LNG production, such as the facility in Ras Laffan, have degraded the country’s productive capacity by 17%, and obtaining replacement parts for repairs could take up to five years

♦️ As Qatar lacks overland LNG export routes, the Hormuz blockade leads to gas production shutdown as storage tanks get filled to capacity. It could take Qatar up to four months after the Strait reopens to fully resume exporting operations

♦️ The threat of drone and missile attacks has ruined Qatar’s reputation as a tourist hub, as the World Travel & Tourism Council estimated that the Middle East as a whole was losing about $600 million a day in tourism revenues amid this crisis

♦️ The risk of further attacks also erodes Qatar’s attractiveness to international firms, increasing the likelihood of foreign capital leaving the country. Alleviating these concerns would take months or probably years

♦️ Qatar imports about 90% of its food, and the Hormuz crisis forced the country to seek alternative and more expensive delivery routes. Prices of imported goods have already increased by 10%, with a more severe spike being avoided only because of government subsidies


 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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