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WELCOME, MY FRIENDS. TO THE SHOW THAT NEVER ENDS....
The Prisoner
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298 views • 7 days ago

Wow! He fell for everything! I mean ALL OF THE COVID BS! Oh well. RIP 

Sources

Originally procured from:

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/2081626344400773233

https://www.facebook.com/john.lechago/

Music: Scandal - Goodbye To You

-----------------

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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vaccinecoviddied suddenly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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