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640 Doctors: "COVID-19 Is A Scam!"
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284 views • August 21, 2020
640 Doctors Proclaim "COVID-19 Is A Scam!" With the proven authority of 640 medical doctors, the Global COVID Awakening is Underway! Do everything to support these doctors and get the word out! Share Widely! (Into goes back & forth between Spanish and English but most is in English)
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