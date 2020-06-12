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BLM Donations Go Directly To SuperPac ACTBLUE
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34 views • June 12, 2020
Wow this video is really important and every person needs to watch and share it. Black Lives Matter donations go directly to a superpac called “ACT BLUE” that has given hundreds of millions to Democrats running for President.
How is this legal? #BLM is LITERALLY a shell company.
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1270874599635529732?s=19
How is this legal? #BLM is LITERALLY a shell company.
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1270874599635529732?s=19
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