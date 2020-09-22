© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Carrie Madej -- Trafalgar Square London Speech 09-19-2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
361 views • September 22, 2020
The Truth Will Set You Free!
Dr. Carrie Madej YouTube link: https://youtu.be/YAedCCltKC0
Dr, Carrie Madej Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zhrgmx5ThpIT/
Dr. Carrie Madej YouTube link: https://youtu.be/YAedCCltKC0
Dr, Carrie Madej Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zhrgmx5ThpIT/
Keywords
cryptocurrencygmodarpabill gatesrna vaccinesocial distancingface maskscovid-19 vaccinedr carrie madejno new normalbiosensorstrafalgar square londonassymptomatic carriersinternational patent 060606transectionmoderna vaccine systemic side effectsmodified rna animal testsluciferase patentunique identifier
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.