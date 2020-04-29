Dr.Anthony Fauci Signals Loyalty

I caught this just prior to the White House Coronavirus Press Briefing on April 22, 2020.It can be either left or right "Hidden Hand" signal as researched throughout Freemason/Illuminati member history.This guy, looks right at the camera knowing the brethren are tuned in and the camera is on him... briefly pulls the hand for a smug little wave and smile. IN THE OPEN...OBVIOUS! Lots of "conspiracy theory" (C*A psy-op term) rhetoric on this and multitudes of attempted debunking. But the signal is in their member study texts and concrete history with blatant evidence.This video, is the real deal.=====POTUS & the Team know! THEY KNOW IT ALL and I guarantee you President Trump and the Team seen, reviewed, this very same little section of video!====♦IMPORTANT: Also see this link posted by Rob Pace that makes things even MORE apparent!! A professional body language interpreter:Body Language: Trump Task Force LeakersIf anyone knows how to get this to people like X22, AND WE KNOW or any other broadcasts... please do so.Thanks in advance~WWG1WGAĐᗩⱠᕮ ᗯ ǤⱤᕮᕮN