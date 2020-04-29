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Dr.Anthony Fauci Signals Loyalty
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209 views • April 29, 2020
I caught this just prior to the White House Coronavirus Press Briefing on April 22, 2020.
It can be either left or right "Hidden Hand" signal as researched throughout Freemason/Illuminati member history.
This guy, looks right at the camera knowing the brethren are tuned in and the camera is on him... briefly pulls the hand for a smug little wave and smile. IN THE OPEN...OBVIOUS! Lots of "conspiracy theory" (C*A psy-op term) rhetoric on this and multitudes of attempted debunking. But the signal is in their member study texts and concrete history with blatant evidence.
This video, is the real deal.
=====
POTUS & the Team know! THEY KNOW IT ALL and I guarantee you President Trump and the Team seen, reviewed, this very same little section of video!
====
♦IMPORTANT: Also see this link posted by Rob Pace that makes things even MORE apparent!! A professional body language interpreter:
Body Language: Trump Task Force Leakers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixYBNhbzp5E
If anyone knows how to get this to people like X22, AND WE KNOW or any other broadcasts... please do so.
Thanks in advance
~WWG1WGA
ĐᗩⱠᕮ ᗯ ǤⱤᕮᕮN
It can be either left or right "Hidden Hand" signal as researched throughout Freemason/Illuminati member history.
This guy, looks right at the camera knowing the brethren are tuned in and the camera is on him... briefly pulls the hand for a smug little wave and smile. IN THE OPEN...OBVIOUS! Lots of "conspiracy theory" (C*A psy-op term) rhetoric on this and multitudes of attempted debunking. But the signal is in their member study texts and concrete history with blatant evidence.
This video, is the real deal.
=====
POTUS & the Team know! THEY KNOW IT ALL and I guarantee you President Trump and the Team seen, reviewed, this very same little section of video!
====
♦IMPORTANT: Also see this link posted by Rob Pace that makes things even MORE apparent!! A professional body language interpreter:
Body Language: Trump Task Force Leakers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixYBNhbzp5E
If anyone knows how to get this to people like X22, AND WE KNOW or any other broadcasts... please do so.
Thanks in advance
~WWG1WGA
ĐᗩⱠᕮ ᗯ ǤⱤᕮᕮN
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