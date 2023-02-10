Create New Account
NATO holds drills in Romania
RT


Feb 9, 2023


US and French troops serving in a NATO battlegroup in Romania conducted a military exercise at the Black Sea training range in Capu Midia, to test the alliance’s eastern flank defenses.


Dubbed Eagle Royal 23, the drills involved some 350 multinational troops, who practiced firing live ammunition from a US-made HIMARS.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28z6s6-nato-holds-drills-in-romania.html


