2025-2-20 all things work for the good for them who are the called







What is the Father asking of us?

~to believe in His son

~then to come out

~to be unleavened of who we are, and all we think we know, and leave them in the past, us and all else in the past

~to be releavened with the knowledge of these things that we will only learn if we come out to this place with Him..........you won't learn that in the churches of men............you learn those things when you come out and walk with Him in faith in the wilderness. There is much to be said about this!!!

~All things will work for our good, if, if, if, we choose what the Father tells us to choose, and we keep that in the forefront of our mind, in our heart, and we use all our strength, knowledge, understanding, spirit to live that way. (no one, especially the religious people ever understand if you talk about it...so don't...just move on with the Father and leave them behind...if they wanted to come, they would...they make up the excuses, and always choose the wrong things, because that is where they are in their spirit with Him...no where...and going nowhere....set to die the death in the place where they are...egypt/babylon)...

~..but, we who believe must come out, and we must walk this way at all costs...because, nothing else matters anyhow, and so, why should it matter to us? but we shall keep our hearts! and guard them! lest anything take us out of this way! I know it feels like a crucible, and you just want to quit sometimes, but don't, what is there to go back to anyhow?

~In the wilderness, we learn the things we need with the Father in our spirit, until HE has brought us in our spirit to its completion. And, that is what salvation is people, but of course, the religious folk and the whole world just wants eternal life instead. They are missing the point...its about adam and eve walking again with God in the garden...naked!!! and unashamed!!! That is the point! partaking of the tree of life!!! that is the point!

~and all the rest who sought for eternal life, only have their fears and distresses and many things to come upon them.

~So, lets humble ourselves, and be true in our spirit, and live in faith to what the Father says, and keep keeping His commandments, and keep learning and venturing further into His statutes, and let Him write His covenant into our heart. And let us lead a separate life unto Him, and not care about the things we had to give up, people we separated ourselves from, all the "good and easy things" that the whole world loves and chases after; no thanks! But let us choose this spiritual path over it all! and we will become levi! he, who is, the called. If you store that in your heart, and keep that in the forefront of your mind, that is what the real "armor of God" actually is...not all the stupid things you have heard taught about it. They just don't know. But if you know, you had better be true to Him, and overcome in all things with Him! and not look back!





And, for my ruth to be...my hannah from the Lord...

