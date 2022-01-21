Level Up With Christian Gamers - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Prison Fellowship Angel Tree delivers gifts and gospel to prisoners’ children
Zach Fay from Lightgliders gives us the perfect kids video game gift option
The positive effects of gaming and how to get help if you're a gaming addict
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Lightgliders Game: https://www.lightgliders.com/counterculturemom
Universal Human Rights Month: https://bit.ly/HUMANRIGHTSMONTH
Shop at COL1972 (CODE CCM 10% OFF): https://bit.ly/COLCCM
^Free Snowflake Earrings with Orders Over $50^
Video Game Facts: https://bit.ly/VIDGAMEFACTS
American Underdog: https://www.americanunderdoginspires.com/
Omega Recovery (gaming addiction): https://omegarecovery.org/
Game Quitters (positive effects of video games): https://bit.ly/30WwEvR
Prison Fellowship: https://www.prisonfellowship.org/
Angel Tree: https://angeltree.org/
Australia hauls COVID cases & family to quarantine centers: https://bit.ly/30WQo2r
Pierre Gilbert speech: https://bit.ly/3FYAeVt
Biohazard book: https://amzn.to/3r0QVex
America’s first mom raided by FBI: https://bit.ly/3xiko4z
America’s Mom - Sherronna Bishop website: https://www.americasmom.net/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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