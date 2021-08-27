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Biden Treason! Exposing US Troops to Terrorists & Most Deadly Vax Ever – Ledger Report 1153
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186 views • August 27, 2021
Joe Biden is literally killing American servicemen and women. Biden cares more about forcing the COVID shot into the arms of the U.S. military than he does about protecting our guys in hell-holes like Afghanistan. Biden is exposing our troops to terrorists and they are getting killed. But he’s also exposing the military to a long-term potential death sentence by forcing them to participate (unwillingly or unknowingly) in the largest human clinical trial of mRNA spike proteins ever. Biden cares more about this political wedge issue (COVID vax) than he does about protecting our troops from actual, lethal threats. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Peter McCullough about how and why the COVID jabs are the greatest vaccine failure in world history.
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