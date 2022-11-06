TRUMP: Biden is a very angry man

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TRUMP: "I watched Biden two days ago in a fit of rage. The anger... so angry. 'We've gotta stop MAGA.' Calls it, 'mega MAGA, ultra MAGA, MAGA king.' I'm the MAGA king, he said... that was a very good compliment, the MAGA king." #SaveAmerica - via. Trump's Save America Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.