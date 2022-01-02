© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANTARCTICA CENTRAL HEADQUARTERS FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER? W/ DAVE HODGES (2OF2)
Follow
1
Share
Report
155 views • January 02, 2022
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about Kevin Annett's Urgent situation: https://sarahwestall.com/kevin-annetts-life-is-at-risk-an-urgent-appeal/
Dave Hodges and I discuss what is in Antarctica and why world leaders strangely visit the continent at seemingly odd times. We also discuss what the Globalists plans ultimately are and why nothing seems to make sense. You can see more of Dave Hodges on his website @ https://TheCommonSenseShow.com
Members of Ebener or SarahWestall.TV can see many exclusives with Dave Hodges at SarahWestall.tv and Ebener - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about Kevin Annett's Urgent situation: https://sarahwestall.com/kevin-annetts-life-is-at-risk-an-urgent-appeal/
Dave Hodges and I discuss what is in Antarctica and why world leaders strangely visit the continent at seemingly odd times. We also discuss what the Globalists plans ultimately are and why nothing seems to make sense. You can see more of Dave Hodges on his website @ https://TheCommonSenseShow.com
Members of Ebener or SarahWestall.TV can see many exclusives with Dave Hodges at SarahWestall.tv and Ebener - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.