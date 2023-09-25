'RAPTURE IS GETTING CLOSER!

I BELIEVE THE RAPTURE WILL HAPPEN BY SURPRISE AND WHEN SOMETHING EARTHSHAKING LIKE THE BLACK STAR, PLANET-X, PLANET 9-NIBIRU DESTROYS MUCH OF PLANET EARTH. THIS ROGUE PLANET IS OUT THERE. ALTHOUGH OUR GOVERNMENT WOULD HAVE YOU BELIEVE OTHERWISE. IT'S CLEAR NO MATTER WHAT EARTH SHAKING EVENT HAPPEN IT WILLBE SUDDEN WITHOUT WARNING. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...RESEARCH BIBLE PROPHECY! THIS IS YOUR KEY TO THE REAL REALITY HUMANITY IS FACING!