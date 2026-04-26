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The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Belousov, presented orders to North Korean military personnel who carried out tasks in the Kursk region.
Adding:
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow on Monday to meet with Putin.
Adding, from a silent video that wouldn't upload:
About a dozen American refueling aircraft KC-135 Stratotanker landed at the Eilat airport in southern Israel.
Earlier, several tankers KC-135 and KC-46 were spotted at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.
Preparations for the second phase of the operation against Iran are in full swing.