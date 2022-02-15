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2/13/2022 Miles Guo: The foreign athletes of the Winter Olympics will forever become the enemies of the CCP, and they will expose the fake, ugly, and evil of the CCP with their personal experiences after they return home. This will be of great help to the Whistleblowers’ Movement