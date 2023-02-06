Trapped Alien Light-Soul: Soul Harvesting, MIlABs, Orion Dracos, and the Reincarnation-Machine

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Source: Haujean Contactee "The Lauda Leon Sovereign Ki interview with Haujean Contactee. Psychic warfare within the AI Matrix."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yvq9y4BVPk
Interview with Nathan Ciszek, a Haujean Contactee. In this video Nathan joins psychic healer Lauda Leon from The Sovereign Ki channel to discuss his life as a joint Draco ET military abduction victim, and how he broke free after a lifelong struggle with various shadow government programs with the help of God, lightworkers, and angelic extraterrestrials.
To contact Nathan: Haujeancontactee @ voicesoforion.com
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b