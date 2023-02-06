Trapped Alien Light-Soul: Soul Harvesting, MIlABs, Orion Dracos, and the Reincarnation-Machine

Source: Haujean Contactee "The Lauda Leon Sovereign Ki interview with Haujean Contactee. Psychic warfare within the AI Matrix."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yvq9y4BVPk

Interview with Nathan Ciszek, a Haujean Contactee. In this video Nathan joins psychic healer Lauda Leon from The Sovereign Ki channel to discuss his life as a joint Draco ET military abduction victim, and how he broke free after a lifelong struggle with various shadow government programs with the help of God, lightworkers, and angelic extraterrestrials.

To contact Nathan: Haujeancontactee @ voicesoforion.com





