HHS PULLS MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDING FROM THE AAP

Del reflects on the past year, the explosive growth of An Inconvenient Study, and the rise of community-led screening events across the country. Hear about the recent decision by the Department of Health and Human Services to terminate grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Del reflects on policies of the pediatric trade group, which include recommendations for masking children, COVID-19 vaccines for infants, gender affirming care and weight loss drugs such as GLP-1’s for children as young as 12.