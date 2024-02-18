MESSIAH PROVES SATURDAY IS NOT the SABBATH

We look at the 'sign of Jonah' to exegete which days Messiah kept Sabbath just before His death, and which days the Saints kept the weekly Sabbath up to the feast of Pentecost.

The evidence concludes this is the forgotten calendar of 'the lost sheep of the house of Israel'.

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

