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Grooming children into LGBT ideology insults the God who created us in His image and likeness
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210 views • April 06, 2022
In today's episode, John-Henry distills the madness behind the grooming of children by LGBT and transgender activists, urging us to recall once again that God created us male and female, in His image and likeness, and that He calls us all to purity and chastity.
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