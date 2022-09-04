Toxic Compounds found in ALL Shots Without exception, permanently changing the blood of the vaccinated

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The following Metallic elements were found in the Vaccines.
Alkali metals: Caesium ( Cs), Potassium (K)
Alkaline earth metals: calcium ( Ca), Barium (Ba)
Transition Metals: Cobalt (Co), Iron (Fe), Chromium ( Cr), Titanium(Ti)
Rare earth metals: Cerium (Ce), Gadolinium (Gd)
Mining Group/Metal: Aluminium (Al)
Carbon Group: Silicon ( Si)