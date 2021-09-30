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09/23/2021 Jin Canrong: There are at least ten benefits in solving the Taiwan issue, including 1) improving its geographic features, 2) overturning China’s “century of humiliation”, 3) establishing the connotation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, 4) taking the PLA’s status to a new level, 5) nationalizing TSMC, 6) improving political stability, 7) improving Taiwan’s social stability, 8) promoting coastal economy, 9) eliminating diplomatic weakness, and 10) establishing China’s new international prestige.