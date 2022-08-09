BEMIDJI WOOLEN MILLS – A PRIVATE TOUR

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Bill Batchelder, the owner of the Bemidji Woolen Mills in Bemidji, Minnesota, which is the town's oldest store, gave us a personal tour of his shop just 4 blocks from the famous statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.
Store Hours:
Sun: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm CST
Mon-Sat: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm CST
Sat: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm CST
Mailing Address:
Bemidji Woolen Mills
301 Irvine Ave NW
Bemidji, MN 56601-0279
Email:
Phone:
218-751-5166
Fax:
218-751-4659