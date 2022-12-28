Fraud, Illegal Advertising, Mass Negligent Homicide: Dr. Peter McCullough

Fraud, Illegal Advertising, Mass Negligent Homicide: Big Ticket Items for a Grand Jury Investigation"

America has been defrauded in so many aspects of [the] pandemic response," attested Dr. McCullough.

"Lives have been lost, and I think the big ticket item will be mass negligent homicide."

Dr. Peter McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.

https://twc.health/vfox

Get liberated from Big Pharma with The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/VFox

Protect yourself against vaccine shedding with TWC's spike protein detox formula: https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox