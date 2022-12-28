Fraud, Illegal Advertising, Mass Negligent Homicide: Dr. Peter McCullough

Fraud, Illegal Advertising, Mass Negligent Homicide: Big Ticket Items for a Grand Jury Investigation"
America has been defrauded in so many aspects of [the] pandemic response," attested Dr. McCullough.
"Lives have been lost, and I think the big ticket item will be mass negligent homicide."
Dr. Peter McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.
