Mom of Special Needs Daughter Talks on Importance of Gentle Loving Correction - Terri Hitt
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
1 view • 19 hours ago


Terri Hitt lives by two phrases “parent to prepare not repair” and “we must inhale Christ so we can exhale Him onto our children.” How do we raise our children to choose Christ over culture? It all comes down to showing them how to live like Christ, and targeting that heart connection over stringent behavioral correction. Terri is a Purpose Parenting Mentor for Christian moms and is the mother of a special needs child. It all starts with identity, she says. Who are we? Are we grounded and solid in our relationship with the Lord? If so, it will be easier for us to guide our kids towards Christ in those moments of gentle and loving correction. Let’s be set apart in Christ and guide our children as they grow to cultivate a relationship with the Lord that lasts a lifetime.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t parent behavior, parent in a way that leads children to Christ


Prioritize time and mentor your children and study the Word of God on how to be a godly parent


It’s easier to lay a firm foundation for your children when they’re still young rather than waiting until they’re teens and set in their ways


Don’t let your emotions rule your behavior



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Parenting video: https://bit.ly/4fFnZ3a

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/455gbmb

The Good Mom Trap book: https://www.terrihitt.com/book


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRI HITT

Website: https://www.terrihitt.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terrihitt/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/terri_hitt/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#specialneeds #disabilityawareness #inclusion #accessibility #disability #differentlyabled #wheelchairlife #actuallyautistic #autismawareness #mentalhealthawareness #neurodiversity #children #education #parenting #family


childrenfamilyeducationparentingdisabilityneurodiversityinclusionaccessibilitymentalhealthawarenessautismawarenessspecialneedsdisabilityawareness
