Mom of Special Needs Daughter Talks on Importance of Gentle Loving Correction - Terri Hitt





Terri Hitt lives by two phrases “parent to prepare not repair” and “we must inhale Christ so we can exhale Him onto our children.” How do we raise our children to choose Christ over culture? It all comes down to showing them how to live like Christ, and targeting that heart connection over stringent behavioral correction. Terri is a Purpose Parenting Mentor for Christian moms and is the mother of a special needs child. It all starts with identity, she says. Who are we? Are we grounded and solid in our relationship with the Lord? If so, it will be easier for us to guide our kids towards Christ in those moments of gentle and loving correction. Let’s be set apart in Christ and guide our children as they grow to cultivate a relationship with the Lord that lasts a lifetime.









TAKEAWAYS





Don’t parent behavior, parent in a way that leads children to Christ





Prioritize time and mentor your children and study the Word of God on how to be a godly parent





It’s easier to lay a firm foundation for your children when they’re still young rather than waiting until they’re teens and set in their ways





Don’t let your emotions rule your behavior









