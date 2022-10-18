Ryan Cole is the only pathologist in the US willing to test for the vaccine fingerprints

Steve Kirsch





October 16, 2022





If you know someone who died post-vaccine and want to find out whether the person died from the vaccine, you'll want to send the autopsy tissue samples to Dr. Cole to be examined. He's likely the only pathologist in the US willing to do this work.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oandb-ryan-cole-is-the-only-pathologist-in-the-us-willing-to-test-for-the-vaccine.html