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Secureteam10 BUSTED! DUI Arrest Dashcam Enhanced Clean Audio -Hear Tyler NOW!- I was setup DEBUNKED!
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31 views • July 05, 2020
#SECURETEAM10 #SECURETEAM #INSECURETEAM #DUIDASHCAMenhanced
I spent a few hours cleaning up the Audio so can hear Tyler
speak now.. video also improved but it was only 360p source
I didnt add background music but in quiet parts I added
some extra info and sound clips.
Enjoy..
Source provided by Lions Ground
Please like and share.. this guy was not drunk etc
when he made all those fake UFO videos I show in other
videos. See my Home Tab and scroll to find the top playlist
with all the videos and debunks of most UFO videos he
has shared over the last 3 years.
see here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1JppeNtVeZLOlKgqJKeGGRAKyL1w1V1
This guy is a menace to the REAL UFOLOGY world
wake up people.. this proves he wasnt TRUTHFUL
again.. BUSTED! Hes a great liar and fabricator
of fake news and fear-mongering. Clickbait titles
and thumbs and deceptive content containing
99 percent mundane objects in the sky.
Yes I believe in UFOs and Aliens see my other videos
Im a truher not debunker.
I have had my own real experiences, listen to them
in the members and mine story playlists.
ALL WE WANT - Is for him to come clean on it all
and cease and desist making more deceptive content
for UFO community.
All personal info for address and telephone have been removed
for privacy reasons. DOB and public searchable court data
and video is Fair Use.
NO he was not high or drunk when he made FAKE UFO videos
back in 2011 to 2014. He even stated he was recovering addiction in the
"Oxycortin" Alley crowd fund page if go and read it. He cancelled that
to start his UFO channel to try to use the fakes for some
quick cash.
cheers Paul
Pinned Comment Update
some parts are MUTED by source providers for privacy. Note! Im not focusing on his personal issues addictions.. but I think hes using it as a excuse for all the faking in UFO field hes done. People are buying it? Im not. I know when drunk not to drive. saying "I was drunk when I made fake interviews and photoshop UFOs .. I didnt mean it.. is BS."type quote... he meant it alright and I know for a fact you cant make content when drunk espc when you are drawing fakes or cgis. you cant draw very well when not sobber..and that video making claims of being dragged to his jeep while out of it, and staged him in a vehicle in a ditch is so nonsense - this video proves it. After he said he was having dinner with wife and drinks and didnt know about the meds affecting him. BS.. cheers Paul
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
I spent a few hours cleaning up the Audio so can hear Tyler
speak now.. video also improved but it was only 360p source
I didnt add background music but in quiet parts I added
some extra info and sound clips.
Enjoy..
Source provided by Lions Ground
Please like and share.. this guy was not drunk etc
when he made all those fake UFO videos I show in other
videos. See my Home Tab and scroll to find the top playlist
with all the videos and debunks of most UFO videos he
has shared over the last 3 years.
see here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs1JppeNtVeZLOlKgqJKeGGRAKyL1w1V1
This guy is a menace to the REAL UFOLOGY world
wake up people.. this proves he wasnt TRUTHFUL
again.. BUSTED! Hes a great liar and fabricator
of fake news and fear-mongering. Clickbait titles
and thumbs and deceptive content containing
99 percent mundane objects in the sky.
Yes I believe in UFOs and Aliens see my other videos
Im a truher not debunker.
I have had my own real experiences, listen to them
in the members and mine story playlists.
ALL WE WANT - Is for him to come clean on it all
and cease and desist making more deceptive content
for UFO community.
All personal info for address and telephone have been removed
for privacy reasons. DOB and public searchable court data
and video is Fair Use.
NO he was not high or drunk when he made FAKE UFO videos
back in 2011 to 2014. He even stated he was recovering addiction in the
"Oxycortin" Alley crowd fund page if go and read it. He cancelled that
to start his UFO channel to try to use the fakes for some
quick cash.
cheers Paul
Pinned Comment Update
some parts are MUTED by source providers for privacy. Note! Im not focusing on his personal issues addictions.. but I think hes using it as a excuse for all the faking in UFO field hes done. People are buying it? Im not. I know when drunk not to drive. saying "I was drunk when I made fake interviews and photoshop UFOs .. I didnt mean it.. is BS."type quote... he meant it alright and I know for a fact you cant make content when drunk espc when you are drawing fakes or cgis. you cant draw very well when not sobber..and that video making claims of being dragged to his jeep while out of it, and staged him in a vehicle in a ditch is so nonsense - this video proves it. After he said he was having dinner with wife and drinks and didnt know about the meds affecting him. BS.. cheers Paul
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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