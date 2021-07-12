PROFESSOR. BHAKDI - COVID SHOTS ARE GOING TO MAKE THE BODY ATTACK 'ITSELF'.

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Wardo-Rants
12655 subscribers
Dr. Bhakdi- "We have never seen this before, however, the vision is so horrible and so awful and terrifying that I myself I don't even want to know what happens next ".
The Doctor emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
SOURCE- Oracle Films - FULL VIDEO HERE- https://brandnewtube.com/v/pKFfLo
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi's presentation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/....science/article/pii/ (v important DK)
https://journals.plos.org/plos....one/article?id=10.13 v. imp. IgG IgA
response to mRNA vacc. +++
https://academic.oup.com/cid/a....dvance-article/doi/1 (key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over