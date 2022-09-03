BREAKING, ASTRAZENECA 'VACCINE' VIALS EXAMINED BY RESEARCHERS CONFIRM TOXIC POISON.



https://rumble.com/v1ihvcy-september-3-2022.html





MIRROR SOURCE:

Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

https://rumble.com/vjk0u1-breaking-astrazeneca-vaccine-vials-examined-by-researchers-confirm-toxic-po.html

First Pfizer, now AstraZeneca! The toxic substance (poison) that was found in the Pfizer vials by Spanish researchers has now been confirmed to also be the main ingredient in the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to another scientific research group.

Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to break the horrific discovery.

www.StewPeters.com | www.DrJaneRuby.com

Follow Stew on Telegram at t.me/StewPeters

https://www.bitchute.com/video/b7tA0rWuKgOE/

GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINATION VIALS: PRINT THE OFFICIAL REPORT AND LEAVE IT IN HEALTH CENTERS!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jgb15AEcN6J4/

1) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/print-the-report-and-leave-it-everywhere.html

2) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html

3) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/official-preliminary-report.html 4) https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html

One of the many ideas La Quinta Columna has proposed to its followers is to print copies of the official interim report of the analysis of the vaccination vial that they have released two days ago, so they can be left in ambulatory care centers, health centers in general, police stations, municipalities, neighborhood councils, with friends and relatives, etc.

Unofficial translation of the Official Interim Report of the Vaccination vial Analysis https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html

https://www.docdroid.net/file/download/Ov1M99x/official-interim-report-in-english-university-of-almeria-pdf.pdf

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📣NEW!! -Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf





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AstraZeneca, Using Graphine Oxide, In Jabs For Human Beings