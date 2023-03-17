ThePatriotNurse: Love Freedom Guess Who Deems You a Danger

Posted 27January2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of dependence evangelism by governments and large corporations who seek control over people's lives. Whether for profit or political ends, the cycle of history depends on ignorance and dependence. We'll discuss why faith is an integral part of defiance, and why governments historically have sought to obliterate faith as a fuel for resistance.





The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/