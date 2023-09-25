Cardio Miracle, I call it cardiovascular miracle living water because our water is depleted of, and our soils are depleted of various oxygen carrying capacity and things that we find in our soil like archaea and other kinds of good bacteria. We know from our exposures early in life to trauma that we can actually deliver oxygen through things like ozone therapy, we nutrify first and strengthen the vasculature with the various plant based therapies, like Cardio Miracle.
Both Cardio Miracle & DMG available in my store: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=cardio+miracle
https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/enerdmg-liquid-60-servings-300mg.html
Full episode on America Unhinged: https://www.brighteon.com/6d36d06c-3721-4366-85c4-9ee4a79727bb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.