Phuc Tong is a local hero in Nha Trang, Vietnam. He picks up aborted foetuses from hospitals, where they would otherwise be disposed of as trash. Phuc Tong has buried thousands of unborn children in a cemetery he built himself.



Many women in Vietnam don’t want to have babies out of wedlock and choose to end their pregnancies. The country has one of the highest abortion rates in Asia. Phuc Tong also looks for hesitant mothers to convince them to keep their babies. If an expectant mother can’t take care of a child, Phuc Tong raises it as his own.



His quest to save babies began as a pact he made with God during his wife’s difficult delivery. He promised himself that if his wife and their child survived, he would help others in need.