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God's Shoulders #6 God's Characteristics also shown on the Bible Talk Show on You Tube
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10 views • February 15, 2020
For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.
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