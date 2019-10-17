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Ep. 27 - The Truth About the Federal Reserve - An Introduction
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205 views • October 17, 2019
I read and hear a lot about how bad the Federal Reserve is for America. The cries for “Audit the Fed” continue to grow louder. Inherently I understand that government intervention always causes market distortions but trying to explain how the Federal Reserve detrimentally impacts the economy at a level that the average person can understand has proved daunting. But I am going to give it a shot in this episode and the next one.
In this episode I am going to introduce you to the Federal Reserve – explain what it is, why and how it was created and explain how it creates money.
Episode #28 will be spent looking at the Fed's record over the 100+ years of its existence and argue why it should be abolished.
In this episode I am going to introduce you to the Federal Reserve – explain what it is, why and how it was created and explain how it creates money.
Episode #28 will be spent looking at the Fed's record over the 100+ years of its existence and argue why it should be abolished.
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