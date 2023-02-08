"How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline" - Seymour Hersh Article, Pulitzer Prize Winner - Feb 8, 2023

Here is the article by Seymour Hersh, today, Feb 8, 2023 - Seymour M. Hersh has been a staff writer for The New Yorker and The New York Times. He established himself at the forefront of investigative journalism in 1970 when he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his exposé of the massacre in My Lai, Vietnam.

How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline - Seymour Hersh https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream

Early 2022, the CIA working group reported back to Sullivan’s interagency group: “We have a way to blow up the pipelines.”



