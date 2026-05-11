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US surveillance state is coming soon - Uygur
Corrupt American politicians will easily sell out citizens to tech oligarchs, warns Cenk Uygur.
💬 “Guess who's paying all of our politicians? Not just Israel. All the lobbies do, including Palantir, including AI, including the tech bros,” notes the journalist.
If you don't get money out of politics, he notes, then “we're going to live under this terroristic surveillance state.”