FEBRUARY OPEN THREAD AND SUNDAY FLASHBACKS

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corbettreport
JOIN THE OPEN THREAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/openthreadfeb22/
So, what video from The Corbett Report archives would you like to see highlighted as a future SUNDAY FLASHBACK? Corbett Report are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and leave their suggestions (as well as their questions, discussions and news tips) in the new open thread.