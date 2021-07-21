Fauci In The Hot Seat: Did He Lie To Congress?

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Everyone's talking about yesterday's exchange between Dr. Fauci and Sen. Paul over NIH funding of gain-of-function research in China. Fauci was furious at the suggestion that he lied...but it seems Senator Paul has the receipts. Also today: women's soccer fail, police-defunding mayors spend a fortune for their own security, and more...