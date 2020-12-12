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NASA's Photographic Evidence of the Earth
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493 views • December 12, 2020
How can anyone question what we have been taught about the Earth's cosmology seeing that we have photographic evidence from NASA? In part 3 we take a look at this photographic evidence and expose some unsettling facts about the entire space program and its founders.
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