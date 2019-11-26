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1 view • November 26, 2019
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Music Credits:
"Hero Dance Party" by Chiptune 8-bit
"8-bit Chillout" by HeatleyBros
Live Hands-On Classes: http://sideserfcakes.com/classes
Follow @SideserfCakes on Social Media:
Instagram: http://instagram.com/sideserfcakes
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sideserfcakes
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sideserfcakes
Get Sideserf Cake Studio T-Shirts and merch HERE: http://teespring.com/stores/sideserfcakes
SUBSCRIBE to our channel for a new video EVERY MONDAY!
Music Credits:
"Hero Dance Party" by Chiptune 8-bit
"8-bit Chillout" by HeatleyBros
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