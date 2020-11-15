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Gnostic control
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35 views • November 15, 2020
Symbolic control, the symbols of the system... Schematic of Life...
For those that asked about the song:
Link to the song featured in the video: I write under the Kodey Woodlands, Link to Reverbnation: Song was recorded with the amps featured in this video.
https://www.reverbnation.com/kodeywoo...
For those that asked about the song:
Link to the song featured in the video: I write under the Kodey Woodlands, Link to Reverbnation: Song was recorded with the amps featured in this video.
https://www.reverbnation.com/kodeywoo...
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