Morning Manna - July 9, 2025 - Proverbs 6:12–15 – The Portrait of a Perverse Man

In today's Morning Manna, we uncover the chilling profile of the one Solomon calls a "perverse man"—a man whose words are twisted, whose actions are subtle, and whose heart is set on sowing division. Proverbs 6:12–15 warns us that not all danger wears a villain's mask—some plot quietly with gestures, whispers, and deceit. But Scripture assures us: their end is certain, sudden, and without remedy. Join us as we explore how to recognize, avoid, and guard against the spirit of discord in our own hearts and in our communities.