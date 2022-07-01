RIGGED HOUSING MARKET CRASH! - Great Reset Agenda To OWN YOU! - Get Prepared!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the continuing signs of a complete housing market crash and by the looks of it, it is a controlled collapse.
As we reported even at the beginning of 2020, once moratoriums expired, it gave the government free reign to give out free tiny homes in compliance with Agenda 2030 to "fix" the problems the government created in the first place. Essentially alongside the supply chain collapse leading to food rationing, people would not own their property. You will own "nothing" and you will "be happy."
That is the agenda going forward and with Blackrock, Blackstone and Vanguard buying up so much land and real estate, this is a collision course for the history books.
Tim explains what he would do in this situation and how this all came to be.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022