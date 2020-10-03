© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. KAUFMAN DESCRIBES THE FAKE SCIENCE AND LIES THAT ARE "COVID19" and Pod Cast of Legal-Man
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • October 03, 2020
MAY NOT AGREE IN TOTAL WITH THE SCALE OPINION BUT COVID INFO EXCELLENT on LegalMan but excellent "covid" opinion/info pod-cast of Legalman https://the-quash.captivate.fm/episode/this-emergency-proves-our-system-doesnt-scale
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.