Wash, Rinse Repeat -- You Won't Believe What Wall Street Is Doing -- GFC Redux

The intricate dynamics beneath the surface of securitized products, where Wall Street transforms individual retail-sized loans and lines of credit from credit cards into investment opportunities. Unlike car loans, which may not captivate institutional investors responsible for managing your funds, these investors face challenges associated with servicing numerous distinct assets. This burden and cost come into play when these assets are bundled as collateral for bonds, relying on their cash flows for support. Delve into the complexities of this financial landscape and understand the considerations influencing investment decisions in this domain.

