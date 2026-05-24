Truman Show on Steroids: The Trump “Iran Deal” and the Theater of Absurdity

In case you still don’t get it… This isn’t some temporary inconvenience. This is the collapse of global logistics. Planes won’t fly. Trucks won’t move. The shelves will go bare. But you’re supposed to care about Ivanka’s security detail. You’re supposed to believe that if we just vote harder or trust the "plan," the pumps will magically fill up again. They won’t. The economic reality is that the empire is out of gas, both literally and figuratively. Your submission is the only goal.





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***** Sources for this video *****

Intro video clip: https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/2056735497079161174

http://geophilia.org

https://x.com/MrSausageGet/status/2057507743922098400

Full clip to play at 3:20: https://x.com/alifarhat79/status/2057845975901761695

Christof’s France Trip Link: https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/

Full clip to play at 1:47: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2056414122053402759

Soul power - James Brown clip to play from 0:09 - 0:22 at 4:26: https://youtu.be/QbVZAQ44s8A

Robot dancing full clip to play at 4:55: https://x.com/tatumturnup/status/2056890084822290719

Full clip of a guy on ticks to play at 7:08: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/2058275985540407806

Clip to play at outro: https://www.instagram.com/p/DYm_Rj-xDaC



