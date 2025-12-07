© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK continues to arrest and harass doctors for speaking out against Israeli genocide and UK complicity in it.
The UK arrests over 30 people per day for social media posts. They are a full blown fascist state.
