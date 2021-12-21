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ICAN-funded Lawsuit Strikes Down Covid Vax Mandate for San Diego Schools [21.12.2021]
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20 views • December 21, 2021
Note: Another Psyop?
The legal system in the United States is like in Denmark rotten and corrupt, documented many times, see what happens in the Ghislaine Maxwell case right now...
- Who is summoned as witnesses?
- Anyone who was on Epstein's flight list 'Lolita Express'?
- All those who visited The Satanic Pedofil Island as Trump, Obama, Clinton, Prince Edward of UK ect ect...?
WAKE THE FUCK UP, it's all rigded... The Sananist and their Servant are everywee...
Proof:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-maxwell-trump-flight-logs-20211221-zcroqrt42rex7mld73yx6nyh7a-story.html
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/maxwell-trial-flight-logs-show-trump-flew-on-e2-80-98lolita-express-e2-80-99-with-eric-tiffany-and-clinton-adviser/ar-AARZZdI
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10292299/Disgraced-model-boss-Jean-Luc-Brunel-shares-joke-Jeffrey-Epstein-Ghislaine-Maxwell.html
https://www.newsweek.com/who-flew-jeffrey-epstein-lolita-express-plane-full-list-people-named-1654827
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1096305/jeffrey-epstein-flight-list-lolita-express/
12 hours ago: Ghislaine Maxwell trial jurors begin deliberations - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59730923
The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein - BBC
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-59737125
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ghislaine-maxwell-was-sophisticated-predator-key-epsteins-operation-pr-rcna9269
https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1066029093/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-closing-arguments
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+lolita+express&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Note: And can and will this 'judgment' get appealed?
An ICAN-funded lawsuit has struck down the Covid-19 vaccine mandate to attend school in San Diego, California. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the country to be struck down in a final ruling.
ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, and his team filed a lawsuit funded by ICAN on behalf of a parent whose child was going to be mandated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to continue school. That ICAN lawsuit, S.V. on behalf of J.D. vs San Diego Unified School District, was consolidated with a lawsuit filed by Let Them Choose.
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/more-details-about-the-san-diego-strike-down/
https://thehighwire.com/news/lawsuit-strikes-down-san-diego-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-school/
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48208 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ARuYMnjQl38y/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://thehighwire.com
The legal system in the United States is like in Denmark rotten and corrupt, documented many times, see what happens in the Ghislaine Maxwell case right now...
- Who is summoned as witnesses?
- Anyone who was on Epstein's flight list 'Lolita Express'?
- All those who visited The Satanic Pedofil Island as Trump, Obama, Clinton, Prince Edward of UK ect ect...?
WAKE THE FUCK UP, it's all rigded... The Sananist and their Servant are everywee...
Proof:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-maxwell-trump-flight-logs-20211221-zcroqrt42rex7mld73yx6nyh7a-story.html
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/maxwell-trial-flight-logs-show-trump-flew-on-e2-80-98lolita-express-e2-80-99-with-eric-tiffany-and-clinton-adviser/ar-AARZZdI
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10292299/Disgraced-model-boss-Jean-Luc-Brunel-shares-joke-Jeffrey-Epstein-Ghislaine-Maxwell.html
https://www.newsweek.com/who-flew-jeffrey-epstein-lolita-express-plane-full-list-people-named-1654827
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1096305/jeffrey-epstein-flight-list-lolita-express/
12 hours ago: Ghislaine Maxwell trial jurors begin deliberations - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59730923
The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein - BBC
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-59737125
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ghislaine-maxwell-was-sophisticated-predator-key-epsteins-operation-pr-rcna9269
https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1066029093/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-closing-arguments
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+lolita+express&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Note: And can and will this 'judgment' get appealed?
An ICAN-funded lawsuit has struck down the Covid-19 vaccine mandate to attend school in San Diego, California. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the country to be struck down in a final ruling.
ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, and his team filed a lawsuit funded by ICAN on behalf of a parent whose child was going to be mandated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to continue school. That ICAN lawsuit, S.V. on behalf of J.D. vs San Diego Unified School District, was consolidated with a lawsuit filed by Let Them Choose.
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-funded-lawsuit-strikes-down-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-san-diego-schools/
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/more-details-about-the-san-diego-strike-down/
https://thehighwire.com/news/lawsuit-strikes-down-san-diego-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-school/
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48208 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ARuYMnjQl38y/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://thehighwire.com
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