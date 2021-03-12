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Significant Prophecies from Genesis to Revelation
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40 views • March 12, 2021
Welcome to The Berean Call podcast. I’m T. A. McMahon, TBC’s Executive Director. We’re currently re-airing a discussion I had with Dave Hunt in 2003 featuring his book Countdown to the Second Coming.
In this segment, I recount a timeline of significant prophecies beginning with Genesis all the way to the Great Tribulation, which is indicated in the Book of Revelation.
Dave refers to those prophecies as “history written in advance.” He explains the difference between the Judgment Seat of Christ and the Great White Throne Judgment. The former has to do with a believer’s works and the latter a person’s judgment for rejecting Jesus Christ.
Dave also talks about the Antichrist and his false peace agreement with Israel. That—and much more—to come.
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In this segment, I recount a timeline of significant prophecies beginning with Genesis all the way to the Great Tribulation, which is indicated in the Book of Revelation.
Dave refers to those prophecies as “history written in advance.” He explains the difference between the Judgment Seat of Christ and the Great White Throne Judgment. The former has to do with a believer’s works and the latter a person’s judgment for rejecting Jesus Christ.
Dave also talks about the Antichrist and his false peace agreement with Israel. That—and much more—to come.
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
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